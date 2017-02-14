Carl Russell Sams, 92, affectionately known by his friends and family as Zeke, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Biddle, Mont., to John and Mildred (Cadwell) Sams.

He graduated high school in Gillette, Wyo. After moving to Prosser, this cowboy met a beautiful lady, Helen Baker, and they married Oct. 5, 1947, in Pasco.

Zeke worked as a ranch mechanic, welder and fabricator throughout his life, until he retired from Columbia Crest Winery in 1990.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (John) Wells of Benton City and Carol (Terry) Herrmann of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Tiffany (Marty) Brown, Garret (Keri) Wells, Michael Wells, and Katie Wells; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zoe Wells; sister, Grace Peterson of Bellingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Baker) Sams; parents; brothers John Sams, Orval Sams, Harold Sams; and sisters, Edith Walker, Darleen Nelson and Pearl Slack.

Zeke was a cowboy at heart, his love for trail riding, mountains, horses and dogs was second only to his daughters and family.

He shared this love with those for whom he cared.



His hands were never still and he was always working or tinkering around his home. The kindling he cut warmed the hearts and homes of his family and friends and the welded horse shoe art brought western life to family and friends’ homes.



His daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of strength and love in his life, as well as his many close friends.

He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and had a deep love for the Bible and the promise for a time when God’s Kingdom will bring an end to all suffering and pain. He shared in telling others of his hope and faith. His favorite scripture, Revelation 21:3-4 in part says, “and he (God) will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Our dad, papa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend will be missed, but always in our hearts.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb.18, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2291 Tear Road, Grandview.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.