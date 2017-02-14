Dianne Waylan Korvola, 72, of Prosser, died Feb. 11, 2017, in Prosser. She was born June 16, 1944, in Casper, Wyo.
At her request, no services are planned. A celebration of life is planned at a later date in for her and Allan.
Condolences may be sent to the Korvola family at 831 Market St. Prosser, WA. 99350.
Those wishing to sign Ms. Korvola’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
