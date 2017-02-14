Election fraud reported

OLYMPIA — Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s Elections Division has reported potential fraudulent activity to the Washington State Patrol involving signatures on the four initiatives that were considered by Washington voters last fall.
The initiatives are I-1433 (labor standards), I-1464 (campaign finance laws and lobbyists), I-1491 (court-issued extreme risk protection orders temporarily preventing access to firearms) and I-1501 (seniors and vulnerable adults).
State Elections Division Director Lori Augino said potentially fraudulent activity does not threaten the validity of the three measures (I-1433, I-1491 and I-1501) approved in 2016.
Voters did not pass I-1464.
