Funeral services for Itzel Ambriz, born Feb. 8, 2017, were 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Smith Funeral Homes, in Sunnyside.
The baby is the daughter of Jose Vedal Ambriz and Lizbeth Molina Partida of Sunnyside.
