Robert “Bob” Hernandez 72, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at his home in Zillah.

He was born Nov. 26, 1944 in Toppenish.

He was a true American throwback, furthermore, a true American patriot. He was a father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, coach, birth coach, fishing buddy, and one of Uncle Sam’s misguided children.

He was also a man that would pause his baseball game to take his baby girl to the potty, drop everything to be the caretaker for ill family members or coach his daughters and granddaughters through childbirth. He opened doors, escorted the elderly, and looked you in the eye. He adored his grandkids, and thoroughly loved a packed house full of laughter and voices of his children.

Gramps spent his early years in Montana before settling back in the Satus area, with his parents and siblings at the age of 7.

The Yakima Valley was at the core of his soul, he called it “God’s Country”. His time at “The Ranch” was spent working, fishing, and competing. It was at the ranch that he developed the habits that would be the foundation for his life; hard work, resilience, and toughness. He was the definition of GRIT.



He was a great athlete for the Granger Spartans. He excelled in football and baseball. In football, his “Al Bundy moment” would be racking up 16 tackles in a Spartan playoff win. In baseball, he was good enough to garner interest from MLB scouts. He always remained an athlete; whether in high school, the Marine Corps, or on the softball fields. He was a fixture on the softball circuit; the Babe Ruth of the Valley, The Great Chicano, the Sultan of Satus! He won numerous home run contests and all-star awards. The Frank Palomarez Memorial Softball Tournament was a special event for him. He was so proud getting to take the diamond with his two sons on a team made up of brothers and nephews.

Another favorite place to be for Bob was any body of water on the bank or in his boat. He first learned to fish from his grandfather and father. It didn’t matter where he was. Whether it was along Satus Creek, Montana, Honolulu, California or Alaska, he was “putting a line in.” There isn’t a body of water in Washington State he didn’t slay. Bob created endless memories with his brothers, cousins, kids, grandkids and friends while fishing. His legacy will live on through his fishing family for years to come.

Bob was a season ticket holder to the Yakima Bears, he loved “bear dogs”. He was also a true blue 12th man. From the days of Efren Herrera and Jim Zorn to the Super Bowl 48 champs. GO HAWKS! He was also a faithful M’s fan. His loyalty never wavered! A Mariner’s hat was a staple of his wardrobe for years.

He took the most pride in his service to his country. In the summer of 1963, Bub left Satus for Marine Corps boot camp. He graduated at the top of his class (he did 63 pullups), earning the title of Platoon Honor Man and earning the Blues Award, OORAH! Graduating with honors requires more than being physically prepared, you must also display a never quit attitude, motivation, be a strong team player, ingenuity and obviously a very strong work ethic.

That is Robert Hernandez in a nutshell folks. He graduated PFC, as he would say “Puro F Chicano” in October, 1963. He earned an Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant E-5 Marksman in 1969.

Gramps was a young man until the very end. He woke up at 4 a.m. for crossword puzzles and morning workouts. He had calves like bowling balls and hulk Hogan arms into his 70’s. He was at every birthday, little league game, graduation, wedding, family reunion and he was always early. That was Bob, Mr. Reliable. He fought to the very end, “it’s all I know how to do” as he put it. It’s pretty safe to say that Bob has now “Gone Fishin.’

He was married to Sandy for 25 years. In August, 2014 he met the love of his life and fishing buddy Barbara. They were married June 18, 2016.

Robert Carlos Hernandez was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Guadalupe, his brother Samuel C. Hernandez, and sister Beatrice Hernandez-Weddle.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Hernandez, daughters Lupe Wascher, Sabrina Hernandez, Yvette Carnahan and son’s Robert Hernandez Jr. and Jim Hernandez, grandchildren: Leilani Hernandez, Ryan Hunter, Robert Martinez, Willard Kinney, Samantha Curtis, Trevor Hernandez, Taran Hernandez, Mckensie Carnahan, Skylar Carnahan, Braeden Carnahan, Katie Carnahan, Jacob Wascher, Derek St. Mary and Austin Bates. Great Grandchildren; Gavin Getchell, Mavrick Torres, Robert Torres, Gabriel Hunter, Noah Hunter, Jonah Hunter, Leila Curtis, Peyton Curtis, Kennadi Curtis, Ivy & Letty Curtis, Bently Hernandez, and Braxon Hernandez. And Brothers; Jose Hernandez, Ray Hernandez, Paul Hernandez, Chris Hernandez, and Ricardo Hernandez.

Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with military honors at 5:30 p.m. and the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p. m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, Feb.16, 2017 at 10 a.mm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

