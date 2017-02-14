Second arrest in burglary spree

— A local man will be arraigned Feb. 24 on allegations he was involved in a burglary ring that hit as many as 30 homes.

Angel Sanchez, 21, was formally charged last Friday with residential burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property and obstructing a law enforcement officer, court records show.

A second suspect, Jose Alvarez Sanchez is in custody on warrants for allegedly driving while license suspended. Police Chief Phin Haglin said. Alvarez Sanchez has not been charged in the burglary case.

Haglin said another suspect, Joey Vega, remains at large. “We can’t find him,” Haglin said.

At least six firearms were stolen during the burglaries and sold in the Lower Yakima Valley, he said. One of his department’s efforts is to return the guns to their legal owners.

Sanchez was placed on a 72-hour investigative hold last Tuesday when he and Alvarez Sanchez were stopped yesterday after a resident told Haglin they were spotted in a vehicle in the area of Main and Front streets, records show.

Police began breaking up the alleged burglary ring Jan. 24 when Chrystal Campos, 30, was charged with ﬁrst-degree traﬃcking in stolen property after an attempted burglary, records show.