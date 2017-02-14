State honors county auditor

— State officials are recognizing Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross and his staff.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office yesterday completed a review his election department’s performance during the 2016 general election.

Overall, the reviewer gave Ross and his team an “A” rating. “The Yakima County Election Department conducted and excellent election, especially given this was one of, if not the, largest election in their history,” Wyman’s office said.

The review was conducted by the state Election Certification and Training Program.

The county election department managed 114,075 registered voters, processed 80,912 ballots covering one congressional district, three legislative districts and 38 junior taxing districts, Wyman’s office said.

“This great score on our evaluation speaks volumes to the experience and attention to detail we have in this office,” Ross said.

Ross also implemented Wyman’s suggestions.

They included clarifying wording on forms and creating more privacy to voters who completed their ballot in the county’s voting center.

Other recommendations will take time to implement, Ross said. Those include reactivating the Disability Advisory Committee, additional work space during busy elections and better storage facilities for archived ballots.