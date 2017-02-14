State panel weighs lethal, non-lethal options for wolf control

— Non-lethal control might be a more effective option for controlling wolves.

That was the result of a state panel discussion on studies of lethal means to control wolves preying on farm animals and invading humans’ territory.

Wildlife experts and members of the public came together at a state Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting Friday to discuss wolf removal.

According to the panel, most of the state’s wolf packs are in northeastern Washington, with some in the North Cascades region.

The panel was made up of Department of Fish and Wildlife experts specializing in wolves, wildlife conflict and carnivores.

Wolves are re-establishing themselves after being nearly eradicated in the early 1900s, but ranchers and others face the problem of protecting their livestock from wolf predation.

“We need to hone in on our objective. Is it tolerance? Is it to stop depredations forever?” said Donny Martorello, wolf policy lead for the state agency.

The panel went over studies about the culling of wolf populations. The studies were all peer-reviewed, but taken together were not conclusive.

The primary focus of Friday’s meeting was on using lethal methods to pare wolf populations, although non-lethal means also were discussed and debated.

Most of the studies examined Friday found non-lethal methods to be more effective than lethal methods at preventing livestock death.

Four of the five non-lethal tests had preventive effects, while only two of the seven lethal tests had preventive effects.

Two of the lethal tests increased predation.

Non-lethal methods include fladry, which involves hanging flags that flap in the breeze and scare wolves, and using guard dogs for livestock.

In some areas, the desired effect of culling wolf populations occurred.

“Less livestock were killed. In some areas it did not work,” Martorello said. “It drives home the message that there is no perfect solution.”

Lethal removal was used last summer when the Profanity Peak Pack in Ferry County killed eight cattle and probably killed five more. A half-dozen wolves — half the pack — were killed under the state’s lethal take protocol set up by the Wolf Advisory Group, which is made up of Fish and Wildlife officials, cattlemen and conservation groups.

Only 61 of 358 Northern Rocky Mountain region wolf packs in the United States — or about 17 percent — were involved in at least one confirmed livestock killing, according to Becker.

Public comments opposed lethal methods.

“We spend too much time talking about lethal removal. Could we have a panel on non-lethal control?” asked wolf advocate Melinda Hirsch.

The meeting will be used by the department’s Wolf Advisory Group to inform future recommendations.