A Valentine’s Day first for Mabton native

— Today, Shannon Pierce, formerly of Mabton, and Mark Murphy of Spokane will celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

Yesterday, Shannon said she wasn’t sure how they would spend their first Valentine’s Day.

Already talking like an old married lady, she said they might make it a practical occasion - a simple dinner out.

But she trusts Mark to make sure it would be romantic, “He said it is a surprise,” she said

He is leaning toward a nice evening at home with a movie and making Shannon her favorite dessert.

“We haven’t had too many evenings at home lately, so I think it will be nice,” he said.

To be safe, he has a fall back plan – dinner at her favorite restaurant and her choice of a movie.

Surprise is nothing new for the couple, who now call Spokane home.



It was a surprise that she took to his “nerdy” ways and it was a surprise for him that he liked her quirky personality, she said.

That first face-to-face was enough for her to know he was “the one.”

“I didn’t know right away,” Mark admits. “It was probably after about a month I realized she was the girl for me.”

Shannon, spent several weeks each summer in Coeur’ d Alene, Idaho, where her son attended a camp for special needs children.

Bored one day, she ran across Mark’s name while checking out a Christian online dating service.

That chance encounter on the website brought her into contact with a man who was looking for the same things in a relationship as a herself.

Family was most important, on that they agreed.



The next weeks and then months, were a blur of meeting and getting to know one another and meeting each other’s friends and family. Shannon said.

For several months, their’s was a long-distance relationship while he worked in Spokane and she continued to teach in the Sunnyside School District.

Just as family was important to them, both of the 30-somethings knew it was also important for them to like each other’s friends.

It was in front of friends at his church, where Mark sometimes preaches, that he found the nerve to propose.

“They all knew he was going to propose before I did,” Shannon said. “And, of course, I said yes.”

They will mark their first wedding anniversary April 9. Shannon said she may oversee planning that celebration.