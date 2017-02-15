Brush up on health tips for teeth and gums

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, a reminder that good oral health is important to good overall health.

While baby teeth are only with most people for a short amount of their lives, decay in baby teeth can lead to speech problems, oral infections and damaged adult teeth.

Though largely preventable, tooth decay ranks as the most common chronic disease among children.

Approximately 33 percent of young kids, ages 2 to 8, have cavities in their baby teeth, and 20 percent of kids in the same age group have cavities in their adult teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Richard P. Klich, chief dental officer at United HealthCare, offers these suggestions for maintaining proper oral health among children:

For children’s teeth and gums:

Help your child brush twice a day with a small amount of fluoride toothpaste; for children, ages 3 to 6, this means a pea-sized dab. Make sure your child does not swallow toothpaste, which may expose them to too much fluoride.

Begin flossing when back teeth begin to come in. Toothbrush bristles cannot reach between teeth, leaving those teeth vulnerable to bacteria and decay.

Limit sugary snacks and drinks between meals. When sugar meets teeth, decay-causing bacteria can produce acids that damage your child’s teeth. Encourage children to eat healthy snacks, such as fruits and vegetables.

Take your child to the dentist regularly and ask about fluoride supplements, which make the tooth enamel strong and help protect it from decay. For most children, that means visiting the dentist twice a year.

Sealants are plastic coatings placed on back teeth to protect them from decay, and they are sometimes covered as a preventive service by dental plans. Ask the dentist about placing sealants for your child once he/she turns 6, when molars first come in.