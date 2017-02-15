Businesses promoted

YV-Tech will host its annual “Enterprise Challenge” at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

The trade show is Round 2 of the business plan competition for students who are reviewed by a panel of judges. The event showcases each of the 25 Challenge businesses in a traditional trade show format, where contestants pitch their business to 26 local professionals who volunteer to judge.

Trade show judges determine the Top 8 contestants that move to the final round and closer to $17,500 in prize money.