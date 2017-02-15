Drive-by shooting suspects sought

— Police are seeking suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Ellen Street at 7:52 p.m. after a drive-by shooting report.

Six family members were home at the time, Officer Mark Cole said. They included a 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl; nobody was injured.

Witnesses said a white or silver Honda Civic was involved in the shooting, which damaged the home, Cole said. A damage estimate was not available at press time.

“It does not appear that the shooting is gang-related, but appears to be associated with a juvenile case that was investigated last year,” Cole said, declining to release any details.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting is asked to contact the Police Department at 509-786-2112 or to email crimetips@prosser.wa.us.

Monday’s incident was the second drive-by shooting in less than a week and fifth in a little more than two months in the Lower Yakima Valley.

A Toppenish resident was wounded 11:51 p.m. Saturday during a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Asotin Avenue, policeman J. Ceja said, noting that incident is likely gang-related.

The victim told officers he was walking home and heard a vehicle pull up.

The victim was initially taken to Yakima, then transferred to a Seattle hospital.

Police are still seeking suspects in that case, too.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.

That department is also looking for suspects in two other drive-by shootings.

Juan Palomino, 25, of Toppenish died when he was shot Jan. 8. He was a passenger in a car on state Highway 97, near the intersection of Buster Road, records show.

Palomino was shot by a passing motorist and later died at a hospital.

On Dec. 19, a 13-year-old Toppenish girl was struck in the back by gunfire in the 500 block of North Date Street, Police Chief Curt Ruggles said. Witnesses said a suspect approached the residence and opened fire, Ruggles said. Several people were in the residence at the time the girl was shot.

Another person in the home was injured by the gunfire, suffering facial lacerations from bullet debris, Ruggles said.

Prosser’s previous drive-by shooting was Dec. 8, when Olivie Cruze Hernandez, 43, was shot multiple times outside his West Evans Road home.