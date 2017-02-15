— There’s a herd mentality when it comes to the Oak Creek Wildlife Area along U.S. Highway 12 west of Naches.

That applies to both the thousands of elk that stop by to munch on alfalfa during the winter at the state Department of Fish and Wildlife site as well as the thousands of tourists who stop to watch.

Oak Creek Wildlife Area Manager Ross Huffman shared his views and

experiences with Monday’s Noon Rotary Club in Sunnyside.

According to Huffman, the elk know when to come to the feeding station.

They should know the way. Their ancestors have been making the trek down through the Cascade Mountains to the feeding center since the 1940s.

But the elk that inhabit the area around Chinook and White Passes, have been feeding on the slopes since they were first introduced in 1913.

“No, the elk you see are not indigenous to the area,” Huffman said in his keynote address to Rotarians.

The elk, which number about 12,000, are the great-grandchildren of a small herd of 50 elk transplanted from Yellowstone National Park to the Eastern slopes of the Cascades by a Yakima Sportsmen Association.

“The long-term aim, as it happens, was to build a herd for hunting,” Huffman said.

Today, hunting licenses fees help to feed the elk that visit Oak Creek and nearby Cleman Mountain feeding stations each winter, as well as several others in Central Washington, Huffman said. So do the thousands of tourists stopping at the Oak Creek Visitor Center and head quarters each day during feeding season. The Visitor Center, 16601 U.S. Highway 12, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through February.

Those stopping at the feeding station can watch staff unload bails of alfalfa to feed the hungry elk — which are more closely related to a cow than a deer. Visitors can also board a tour truck and head out into the middle of the herd to get an up-close and personal look.

The trucks are manned by docents who provide an expansion of the history of the herd as well as discuss the biology and tracking of elk in the Central Cascades Mountains.

If you go, you’ll need a Discover or Fish and Wildlife access pass to park at the feeding station. You can also purchase a one-day pass on-site.

Visitors who don’t mind walking along the highway will also find some nearby parking areas where passes are not required.

The normal winter season is mid-December through early March, “…then we start tapering off the feed as the elk return to the mountains feeding grounds,” Huffman said.

Feeding occurs daily at about 1:30 p.m. So, visitors wanting the best opportunity to see thousands of elk at once should arrive by 11 a.m. to sign up for a truck tour or by noon to watch from the main visitor area.

In addition to feeding elk, wildlife area teams also feed Big Horn Sheep, which were introduced to the Cascades in 1967.

The bighorn sheep are a common sight “around the corner” from Oak Creek on Old Naches Highway, which connects Naches to Chinook Pass and the northern side of Mount Rainier. The sheep come down to the road frequently about a mile north of the U.S. 12-Old Naches Highway intersection.