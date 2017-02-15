Prosser bond passing

— Voters are overwhelmingly supporting construction of a new high school.

The initial tally in yesterday’s special election showed 74 percent of voters supported the proposed $69.3 million school construction bond. State law requires a 60 percent supermajority to pass.

Combined with state matching funds, the bond will help pay for a new 150,000-square-foot high school near Art Fiker Stadium. It would also pay to remodel all three elementary schools.

The total project cost is an estimated $108.7 million

School Board Chairwoman Peggy Douglas said last night that the passage is exciting for the community.

“People in the community wanted this to happen,” she said. “The next five years are going to be busy.”

Schools Superintendent Ray Tolcacher, too, said the passage is good for students, business and the entire community.

“I wanted this so much for our community,” he said, noting he still intends to retire at the end of the next school year. “My goal was to have something in place for the future.”