Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

February 13

Suicidal person on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Information on North Elm Street.

Suicidal person on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at King Street.

Welfare check on Opal Avenue.

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on Avenue C.

Wanted person on Avenue C.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Ellen Avenue, Prosser.

GRANGER POLICE

February 13

Domestic disturbance on Liberty Avenue.

Trespassing on D Street.

Assist agency on Main Street.

Juvenile problem on West Boulevard North.

MABTON POLICE

February 13

Recovered stolen vehicle on East Fifth Street.

Runaway juvenile on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

February 13

Possible code on Crescent Avenue.

Aid call on E Street, Granger. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Lift assist on Chaffee Road.

Aid call on Irving Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Assist agency on Kriner Road.

Advanced life support from Tacoma Avenue to Kadlec Medical Center.

Aid call on Picard Place. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on North 11th Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Chaffee Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Columbia Avenue.

February 14

Motor vehicle crash/car fire on Interstate 82 at Milepost 69. False alarm.

Aid call on Kriner Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

February 13

Transport to West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

Found property on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Crescent Avenue.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Information on South Sixth Street at Otis Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on McClain Drive.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Cemetery Road.

Residential alarm on West Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Warehouse Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on Crescent Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Grant Avenue.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Residential alarm on Woods Road.

Disorderly conduct on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on South First Street.

Court order served on West Maple Avenue.

Court order served on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on East Jackson Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

February 13

Vehicle theft on South Yakima Avenue.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Wanted person on South Camas Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Branch Road at South Wapato Road.

Vehicle prowl on South Simcoe Avenue.

Wanted person on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Threats on South Simcoe Avenue.

Wanted person on East Second Street.

Welfare check on North Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

February 14, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

failure to comply

Daniel Ochoa Guadarrama, dob 07/24/86, driving under the influence.

Jaime Hernandez Flores, dob 10/08/78, driving under the influence.

Gabriel Hernandez Portillo, dob 07/09/91, driving under the influence.

Daniel Obela, dob 11/22/85, driving under the influence.

Matthew David Roosendaal, dob 05/07/91, driving under the influence.

Osbaldo Bravo, dob 07/07/95, driving under the influence.

Osbaldo Bravo, dob 07/07/95, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

Jose Ramon Cortes, dob 01/07/88, driving under the influence.

Juan De Dios Lopez Juarez, dob 12/01/96, minor in possession and/or consumption and marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

pre-trial hearing

Baltazar Avila-Luna, dob 02/12/79, driving under the influence.

Damian Guzman, dob 04/10/83, driving under the influence.

Joel Leos, dob 07/29/92, driving under the influence.

Martin Mendoza Rojas, dob 12/20/90, driving under the influence.

Fernando Michel, dob 04/20/98, minor intoxicated in a public place.

Isaac Rodriguez Hernandez, dob 09/19/84, driving under the influence.

Abraham Ulises Pena, dob 03/22/91, driving under the influence.

arraignment

Kaylee A. Perkins, dob 07/03/97, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

February 15, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

Change of plea

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, dob 05/27/82, driving under the influence.

failure to comply

Jaime Estrada Jalifi, dob 10/26/77, driving under the influence.

Allen James Mendenhall, dob 05/30/89, driving under the influence.

pre-trial hearing

Nereo Morales Osorio, dob 05/12/78, driving under the influence.

Jorge Mendoza Orduno, dob 02/21/68, driving under the influence.

Carolina Marquez, dob 11/14/98, driver under 21 years of age consuming alcohol/marijuana.

Uriel Antonio Sanchez Cuevas, dob 12/28/96, driving under the influence.

arraignment

Jenaro Cortez, dob 01/02/73, driving under the influence.

Francisco Madrigal Jr., dob 02/25/91, driving under the influence.

probation early termination

Francisco Trujillo Cervantes, dob 05/22/64, driving under the influence.

Noah Hamilton Kizziar, dob 07/06/95, driving under the influence.

Gerald J. Wyena, dob 02/18/88, driving under the influence.

Heriberto Silva Sanchez, dob 09/16/87, driving under the influence.

Gerald J. Wyena, dob 02/18/88, driving under the influence.

review hearing

Daryl Reed Riccardi, dob 09/17/64, driving under the influence..

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

February 13

Suspicious circumstance on Snyder Road at Beam Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway..

Suspicious circumstance on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Northwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside..

Assist resident on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Structure fire on Monroe Street, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

February 13

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.