Blue Mountain Community Foundation has scholarships available to attend college. And one scholarship is specifically geared for Prosser residents planning to further their education.
Prosser Scholarship Fund applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 6. To apply, log onto www.bluemountainfoundation.org.
