Students head to capitol hill on leadership trip

— Five local High School students are home from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they completed Community Action Drug Coalitions of America National Youth Leadership Initiative training.

Prevention Club members Ulyses Miranda, Ramiro Galvan, Dulce Chavez-Hernandez, Mariela Corona and Jaslyn Serna-Negrete made the trip.

They were on a mission to learn techniques for helping their peers combat drug use and other problems plaguing their communities, Sunnyside United-Unidos Program Specialist Brenda Barrios said.

“They analyzed issues in our community and strategically planned on what they can implement in Sunnyside,” she said.

The students also had the opportunity to meet with their state’s Senate and Congressional representatives on Capitol Hill.