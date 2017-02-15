‘Teach and taste’ event planned

GRANDVIEW — Yakima Valley College’s teaching winery, Yakima Valley Vintners, and students in the college wine marketing class will host an open house from 5-8 p.m. March 3, at 110 Grandridge Road.
The free event is an opportunity to learn about wines produced in the Yakima Valley, tour the winery, and enjoy tastings of student-crafted, award-winning wines.
