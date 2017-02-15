Time to show and shine

— The 13th annual Show-n-Shine all vehicle car show fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at Chief Kanmiakin Elementary School, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.

Proceeds go to benefit the Sunnyside High School Senior Class graduation party. Judging begins at noon, but spectators are welcome at 11 a.m.

To register bikes, trikes, cars, pedal cars and pick-up of all makes and models, call 509-837-7760.