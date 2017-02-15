Voters give new schools thumbs up

Zillah shows support for high school upgrades
ZILLAH — Schools Superintendent Doug Burge is slept a little easier last night with voters approving a $14.9 million construction bond.
As initial count of the Valentine’s day special election showed the bond passing with 69 percent of voters favoring plans to update and expand the 40-year-old high school. State law requires a 60 percent supermajority for passage.
“I’m feeling great,” Burge said after learning of the early tally. “I didn’t get any sleep last night. Now I can get some sleep.”
But while Burge rested easier last night over the school issue, he said there is still a lot of work to do before any actual construction can begin.
Bond revenues would be used to add classrooms, expand the cafeteria, install a new heating and air conditioning system, and improve the high school stadium, track and security system.
Schools officials will be seeking an $8 million state funding match
Burge called the support for the bond a “validation” of the value residents put on their community high school.
“This was just a validation of how the community feels,” he said, noting officials will let the apparent win at the ballot box sink in.
Then the work really begins, he said.
“There a big planning process that goes in long before construction begins,” he said, adding the district is targeting a summer 2018 groundbreaking. “We’re excited for the opportunity. The overwhelming support … that’s a great thing.
“This is just a great win for the Zillah School District.”
GRANDVIEW — Voters are approving a $42.2 million bond for a new, two-story high school.
“We are looking very good,” Superintendent Henry Strom said last night after the initial tally put the count at 941 yes votes and 596 no votes. “I think the key was starting early in reaching out to the community.”
If numbers hold — 61.2 percent yes to 38.8 percent no — the district will receive $27.4 million in state money to build the $69.6 million school. District officials plan to break ground in August 2018 on land behind the existing high school.
State law requires a 60 percent supermajority for approval of school construction bonds.
Strom praised efforts under his predecessor, Kevin Chase, to communicate in small groups and one-on-one with the community.
“That built common ground and led to support,” Strom said.
The district started a committee in October 2015 and one of the things that came out of that was the community’s interest in a new high school with two gymnasiums and an auditorium, Assistant Superintendent Brad Shreeve said.
Bond committee Chairman Dan Hall said social media was also factor.
“We had a lot of hard work getting the information out,” he said.
The district’s next steps will include meeting with architects and awarding a design bid, he said. That process could take up to a year.
“We’ll see what kind of input we get from the public,” Hall said. “I’d still like to be involved, if at all possible.”
The existing high school, built in 1978, will razed, conceptual plans show. The current school was built to house 500; there are currently 950, Shreeve said. The new building will have a 1,150-student capacity.
The replacement bond will cost property owners an additional 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation compared to what they are paying now, he said, noting the current bonds cost $3.18 per $1,000, but those will all be paid off before payments start on the new bond.
The new bond will cost property owners in the district $3.65 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $730 annually.
The Yakima County Auditor’s Office will provide an updated ballot count at 4 p.m. today.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment