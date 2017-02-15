Voters give new schools thumbs up

Zillah shows support for high school upgrades

ZILLAH — Schools Superintendent Doug Burge is slept a little easier last night with voters approving a $14.9 million construction bond.

As initial count of the Valentine’s day special election showed the bond passing with 69 percent of voters favoring plans to update and expand the 40-year-old high school. State law requires a 60 percent supermajority for passage.

“I’m feeling great,” Burge said after learning of the early tally. “I didn’t get any sleep last night. Now I can get some sleep.”

But while Burge rested easier last night over the school issue, he said there is still a lot of work to do before any actual construction can begin.

Bond revenues would be used to add classrooms, expand the cafeteria, install a new heating and air conditioning system, and improve the high school stadium, track and security system.

Schools officials will be seeking an $8 million state funding match

Burge called the support for the bond a “validation” of the value residents put on their community high school.

“This was just a validation of how the community feels,” he said, noting officials will let the apparent win at the ballot box sink in.

Then the work really begins, he said.

“There a big planning process that goes in long before construction begins,” he said, adding the district is targeting a summer 2018 groundbreaking. “We’re excited for the opportunity. The overwhelming support … that’s a great thing.

“This is just a great win for the Zillah School District.”