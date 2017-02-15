Washington Elementary School
Washington Elementary School January Students of the Month included, front row, left to right: Johnathan Salgado-Sotelo, Evolett Contreras, Princessa Soto-Hernandez, Jaydan Tellez, Estephanie Perez, Abigail Cantoran, Juliet Medina, Jose Madrigal, Daniel Ramos, Jose Bernardino, Alonso Hernandez, Ramiro Alvarado Jr. and Brianna Stills; second row: Julia Barrom, Eleni Rodriguez, Salvador Sanchez-Tinajero, Lesly Villafan, Alexa Zaragoza-Carrillo. Aaliyah Bella Campos-Dinon, Edgar Lopez-Rodriguez, Lexani Uribe, Joshua Sherman, Pablo Antonio-Santiago, Abby Rodriguez, Juan Sanchez, Alejandra Baldovinos-Cisneros; third row: Carolos Delgado, Elias Mejia, Sebastian Osorio, David Gonzalez, Isabel Madrigal, Jasmine Reyes., Elias Delgado, Ashley Sandoval, Ashley Romero, Spencer Parsons, Jason Ramos Sanchez and Nicole Vargas; fourth row: Eliette Palomarez, Juan Ortega, Damien Saenz, Aliana Garcia. Abely Jimenez, Bradley St. Arnold, Isaac Zarak and Areesa Rodriguez; Vianey Jimenez-Lua, Amaya Daniels, Jeryka Nava, Edwin Puga-Zamora, Melia Alvarez, Nataliy Perez, Alexi Almaguer and Emmanuel Gurrola. Also, named students of the month were Ava Alvarado, Lenayda Palacios, Orlando Montoya-Zaragoza and Mikayla Dominguez (not pictured).
