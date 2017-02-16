Guadalupe O. Rodriguez, 80, of Prosser, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Donna, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.