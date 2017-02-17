Alfredo Jalifi Jr., 88 of Sunnyside, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

He was born May 12, 1928, to Santos Hinojosa and Alfredo Jalifi of Mc Allen, Texas.

He was an All-American man and enlisted in the Army in 1946. Hee was stationed in Japan during his service.



He was a lady’s man, but in 1973, he met the love of his life, the one he chose to be the mother of his children, Linda, in Mc Allen.

They started their family there and in 1979, moved to Sunnyside.

Once here in Sunnyside, he worked in agriculture and in plumbing, as a side job, until he was no longer able to work.

He loved to cook and bake his favorite food for his family to enjoy all together.

Most of all, he loved making Thanksgiving dinner, which the family always looked forward to all year long.

He loved all his family and enjoyed being a grandfather the most to all his grandchildren. He was known as papo.

He enjoyed watching football. He would watch every single game that was on, especially his favorite team, the Seahawks.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Jalifi; sons, Alfredo (Maribel) Jalifi III of Sunnyside, Javier (Abby) Jalifi of Arlington, Jaime (Maggie) Jalifi of Sunnyside; daughters, Rosa (Jose) Rios of Mabton and Yesenia (Hector) Alvarez of Sunnyside; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jose Torres and Pedro Torres, both of Texas; and sisters, Aurora Jalifi Garza, Felipa Torres Gutierrez and Rosa Torres Hoffman, all of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Santos Hinojosa and Alfredo Jalifi Sr.; brothers, Antonio Jalifi, Jesus Torres; and a sister, Michaela Jalifi Saenz.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.



