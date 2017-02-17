Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Anita Orosco, 86, went to be in the arms of her loving Savior, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

She was born April 28, 1930, in Belma, Iowa, the daughter of Manuel Hernandez and Guadalupe Hernandez.

Anita completed her education in Fairview, Mont.

On April 25, 1953, she married the love of her life, Abel Orosco, in Mabton.

Anita had a great love for life. She enjoyed working in her yard, crocheting, spending time with her family, dancing and music.

She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton.

Anita is survived by her loving husband, Abel Orosco Sr. of Mabton; children, Robert (Robin) Orosco of Fairview, Mont., Juantia (John) Lopez of Grandview, Gilbert Orosco, Abel Orosco and Jim Orosco, all of the Tri-Cities; grandchildren, Lisa and Josie of Grandview, Gilbert Orosco Jr. of Tacoma, Johnny, Trinity, Jim C. and Autumn, all of Tri-Cities, and Jonathan of Spokane. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jesse and Manuel Hernandez.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Guadalupe Hernandez; brothers, Emilio Hernandez and Louie Hernandez; sisters, Sara, Nora and Juanita; and great-grandson, little Gibby Orosco.

I already miss my dear Anita, to hold, hug, kiss, and her little stubbornness.



Love you always and forever, Abel.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Burial will be in Mabton Cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.



Those wishing to sign Anita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.