Autopsy shows woman died from gun shot

— An autopsy is providing answers about a woman’s body found yesterday, but not enough to identify her.

The woman bled to death due to a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen, Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said.

“She was 20-30 years old and died six to eight weeks ago,” Hawkins said.

He described her as about 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Autopsy results indicate the woman was missing four upper front teeth for quite some time prior to her death.

Hawkins said the woman was only wearing black socks and a black hair clip at the time state Department of Transportation workers found the body at 11 a.m. in water under a bridge at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Marion Drain.

Hawkins said it is unknown whether she died under the bridge or if her body had been taken to the site.

“We’re going to have to go through the dental records… she did have some dental work,” Hawkins said. “There are some missing people that match her description and hopefully we can do some comparisons.”

There is a remote possibility the body is one of three women the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said were reported missing.

“All law enforcement agencies take missing persons reports and the likelihood that this will be a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office missing person is small,” Det. Sgt. Mike Russell said.

Given how the woman died, Russell said a criminal investigation is probable.

A pathologist will remove what is believed to be a bullet, from the remains today, he said.

“When this takes place, investigators will be in a better position to confirm that this is a criminal investigation,” Russell said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or 800-572-0490.

Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 800-248-9980.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office swift water team recovered the body yesterday, Sgt. Chad Peterschick said.

Other first responders included Yakama Nation tribal police, he said.