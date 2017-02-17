Gordon Olsen, 101, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Sunnyside.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Ephraim, Utah.
Viewing and visitation will be from 7-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, followed by a reception at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
Sign in to comment