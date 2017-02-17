Mathais Jace Herrmann, two-and-a-half months old, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Sunnyside.
He was born, Nov. 25, 2016, in Prosser, to Mallory Saldana and Dustin Herrmann.
Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Mathias’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
