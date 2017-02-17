School expels student over Airsoft scare

— An investigation continues at Housel Middle School today after a student was expelled for bringing an Airsoft pistol to school.

The 13-year-old boy told two friends about the gun, and they immediately reported it to staff, policeman Mark Cole said. “The young man is not being charged because he has no history, he cooperated and it was not a firearm.”

The Airsoft gun was found in the boy’s locker, he said.

“There was no immediate threat to staff or students. Due to the circumstances of the investigation, a lockdown was not called,” Cole said. “The student had no plans to harm anyone and was transporting the pistol from his step-brother’s house to his house after school.”

Even so, Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said expulsion was required.

“We have a pretty stringent policy,” he said. “Kids are expelled immediately for exceptional misconduct. We consider it serious.”

And more discipline may be looming.

The district’s next steps will be based on the findings of a school investigation, Tolcacher said.

“At that point, the parents have a chance to appeal,” he said.

Schools are also bound by laws implemented this year compelling districts to provide an education for children when there are discipline issues, Tolcacher said.

Prosser’s policy follows state law labeling a wide array of objects as “dangerous weapons.”

Possession of butterfly and switchblade knives, daggers, martial arts weapons, metal knuckles, air guns and stun guns are considered a gross misdemeanor and grounds for expulsion from school, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction said.

“It could put someone’s eye out and they can look similar to a lethal weapon,” Tolcacher said. “If the student was displaying the gun and an officer was there, it could have been tragic.”

Airsoft, like the pistol found at school, can usually be fired in semi or full auto mode, the manufacturer’s website said. They usually fire at a velocity between 300-400 feet per second.

Tolcacher said students know not to bring them to school.

“The kids know weapons are not tolerated, that they are not to bring them,” he said.

Tolcacher is grateful the issue was resolved without injury.

“The main thing is everybody’s safe,” he said. “I’m really proud of my staff, they knew what to do. And it’s a real good example of kids doing the right thing.”

School policy dictates that students who know about a weapon and don’t inform staff are also expelled.

“They understand if you know something, say something,” Tolcacher said.

It was the Lower Yakima Valley’s second weapon at school incident in less than a month.

Wapato High School was in lockdown Jan. 26 when a student brought a loaded 9 mm Derringer and showed it to classmates, records show.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in school, records show.

He brought the gun for protection when he got off the school bus at the end of day because he was concerned for his safety, records show.