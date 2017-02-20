Estella Martinez Delgado, 37, of Grandview, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 29, 1980, in Guerrero, Mexico

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, followed by graveside services at Grandview Cemetery.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.