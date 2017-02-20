Grant, land set for review

SUNNYSIDE — Port of Sunnyside commissioners are expected to accept a loan-grant package to turn the former Funny Farm liquor store into a microbrewery when they meet tonight.
They will also convene in executive session for a real estate discussion.
The meeting is at 5:15 p.m. in the Port office, 2640 E Edison Ave.
