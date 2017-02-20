Highway 241 reopens

A washout encroaching on state Highway 241 has officials prepared to shut it down again if heavy rains and runoff return.

The highway that connects the city to Hanford, Moxee and the Vernita Bridge area was closed Friday and part of Saturday while state Department of Transportation Crews shored up the shoulder, cleared culverts and removed snow and ice from the roadway and shoulder.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flood watch for Yakima and Klickitat counties through tomorrow afternoon.

Weather officials are concerned a warm front will bring more bands of heavy rain, which will increase snowmelt.

A shoulder washout at Milepost 19 still has transportation officials concerned the highway may have to be reclosed should the forecast come true.

“It hasn’t under cut the road yet,” Transportation’s Pasco Maintenance Supervisor Mark Brewster said Friday, noting motorists should be prepared for possible closures.

Rising temperatures late last week caused rapid snowmelt in hills above and east of the highway, and the region. The melting water rushed downed the hillside, pushing debris into culverts. Waves of water rushed over the roadway.

As a result, the runoff cut a 5-foot-deep hole in the shoulder. A small waterfall formed, further cutting into the shoulder.

The highway was closed to traffic at Sheller Road near Sunnyside and at state Highway 24 further north.

Local traffic was allowed from Sunnyside north to north of Independence Road, where Road Technician Lisa Malin of Bickleton greeted motorists and provided detour directions.

Area residents have also reported flooding and related problems on Chaffee Road, which has become pothole-ridden. Water is also flowing over the roadway, prompting concerns of a washout.

The Weather Service is predicting at least a half-inch of new rain by tomorrow.