Janice M. Rollinger, 88, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 17, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born May 13, 1928, in Wabasha, Minn.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.