Mathias Jace Herrmann, two months, of Sunnyside, went to be with our Heavenly Father in the early morning, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Mathias was born Nov. 25, 2016, in Prosser, to Mallory Saldana and Dustin Herrmann,as his Mom would say, “our black Friday baby.”

To family, he was known as “Flaco.”

He would always look mad or surprised.

He loved to be held. He would randomly smile, but would get so mad when “Sissy” would take a lot of photographs or smother him with kisses.

Mathias and his big brother, Damian, would wake up at the same time in the morning and would see who could cry the loudest.

He loved to be put to sleep by his big sister, Mackenzie.

He is survived by his parents, Dustin Herrmann and Mallory Saldana; sisters, Mackenzie and Eternity “Sissy”; brothers, Jayden, Damian, Jason Pina Jr. and Chase; grandparents, Marcos and Martha Saldana and Doug (Anna) Herrmann; tia (aunt) Mindy “Ninnie” Saldana; tio (uncle) Martin (Liz) Saldana; and Brittanee (Manuel) Plata.

Mathias was proceeded in death by great-grandparents, Martin and Rosa Saldana, Juanita Gonzales, Jerry and Judy Herrmann; and tia (aunt) Ofelia Castilleja.

Viewing and visitation was Friday, Feb. 17, along with recitation of the Holy Rosary at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Burial followed at Grandview Cemetery.



Those wishing to sign Mathias’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.