Military honors for Irvin Stone

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3207 honored Irvin Edward Stone of Prosser with a 21-gun salute downtown yesterday at the conclusion of a memorial service. Stone was born Aug. 17, 1928 and died Feb. 1, 2017.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Monday, February 20, 2017

