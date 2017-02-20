Prosser teacher on leave after post

— A first-grade teacher will learn her fate tomorrow after being placed on leave for a social media post about illegal immigrants.

Keene-Riverview Elementary School teacher Cheriese Rhode was placed on paid administrative leave Friday.

Rhode did not respond to a message seeking comment over the weekend.

“The reason she was asked to leave was because of safety and security concerns,” Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said yesterday. “There were too many phone calls, too many angry parents. We’re out of school Monday and I’ll deal with it on Tuesday.”

He said Rhode did not violate the district’s Facebook policy.

“There’s really no restriction on it,” Tolcacher said of social media use. “It’s not definitive. She has free speech rights, but everybody that uses Facebook needs to know there will be reactions.”

Tolcacher said he realized Thursday night the significance of Rhode’s post, and the district issued a press release Friday announcing she was put on leave.

“The post may be considered hostile and/or offensive on the basis of national origin,” the press release said. “The district has received a number of angry and concerning emails, phone calls and visits to the district office by concerned citizens and parents.”

Officials also said Rhode’s post did not “… reflect the views, beliefs or values of the Prosser School District or its administration or Board of Directors.”

Her post was in response to last Thursday’s “Day Without Immigrants” protest over President Donald Trump’s policies regarding illegal immigration.

“This is a great idea, narrows the search down,” Rhode posted, along with providing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement phone number, 866-347-2423, to report anyone in the country illegally. “If this offended you in anyway do me a favor and unfriend ...”

Her comment was posted at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, and went viral.

Many responses called Rhode’s post “trash” or called on the district to fire her. Others defended Rhode and even called on her to sue the School District.

Jimmy Ryan of South Carolina agreed with Rhode.

“That should be everyone’s Facebook post,” he said. “No vitriol. It simply provides pertinent information that can assist law enforcement in apprehending criminals.”

Closer to home, Melodie Smith of Grandview posted on Facebook that Rhode violated a trust.

“She impaired her ability to function as a teacher and role model,” Smith said. “And she is learning a hard lesson about social media. She also has access to student family information. She has lost the trust of many of her parents by her inappropriate behavior.”

In Prosser, Rhode’s post remains a sensitive subject.

“Things are still pretty tense,” 2011 graduate Eliazar Munoz said last night, four days after her post. “Everyone has an opinion about it, some are with it, some against it.”