Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

February 16

Juvenile problem on West Fifth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road at Higgins.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Welfare check on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West King Street at Larson Street.

February 17

Assist agency on Hornby Road at Grandview Pavement.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street at Division Street.

Injury crash on Interstate 82 West at Mile post 73 West.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Division Street at West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on Stassen Way.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road.

Information on Wallace Way.

Assist agency on Vista Drive.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Stover Road at Hornby Road.

Missing person on West Second Street.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Business alarm on East Second Street.

Assault on Division Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Grandridge Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Woodall Road at East Stover Road.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

February 17

Assist resident on Bailey AVenue.

Vehicle theft on E Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East A Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Bailey Avenue.

Medical emergency on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

February 16

Domestic disturbance on Rose Street.

Civil matter on Pine Street.

February 17

Business alarm on South Street.

Injury crash on state Highway 22 at West Richards Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

February 16

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on Julia Avenue.

Information on West Grandview Avenue.

Animal problem on Homer Street at West Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Court order served on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Welfare check on Ridgeway Loop.

Abandoned vehicle on South 10th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Ninth Street at Grant Avenue.

Information on North Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Lester Road at South Hill Road.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on West South Hill Road.

Business alarm on Scoon Road.

Information on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Business alarm on Picard Place.

Assist resident on Federal Way.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Court order service on Irving Avenue.

Information on Homer Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Avenue.

Warrant service Quail Lane at Allen Road.

February 17

Transport on North Front Street.

Court order violation on North Avenue.

Disorderly on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal noise on Victory Way.

Traffic hazard on Saul Road at East Ida Belle Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Ray Road.

Parking problem on McClain Drive.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on South Ninth Street at East Franklin Avenue.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on West Riverside Avenue.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway at North 16th Street.

Fraud on West Riverside Avenue.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

WAPATO POLICE

February 16

Assist agency on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West D Street.

Assist agency on South Tieton Avenue.

Assist agency on Hoffer Road.

Information on North Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on North Wapato Avenue at East Elizabeth.

Business alarm on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

February 16

Threats on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Cantrell Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on White Road, Zillah.

February 17

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnsyide.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Animal bite on Braden Road, Grandview.

Information on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Burglary on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Public service on Lavinia Lane, Wapato.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

February 16, 2017

DISMISSALS

Alejandro Albarran, dob 04/05/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Matthew Kramer, dob 09/20/94, third degree driving without license.

Maritza Yanet Galvan Miranda, dob 08/09/96, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Marcial Mendoza, dob 03/04/91, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Arali Cruz Camargo, dob 11/06/94, fourth-degree assault.

Nathaniel Porter, dob 09/15/69, negligent driving first degree.

Vicente Medelez, dob 06/12/91, third degree driving without a license.

BENCH WARRANT

Jeffrey Henry Murray, dob 11/01/87, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Rocio Cohetzaltitla, dob 05/04/80, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Mario Torres, dob 03/04/82, first-degree driving while license suspended.

Patrick Jason Young, dob 07/29/84, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Patrick Jason Young, dob 07/29/84, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and defective tail lamps.

MITIGATION HEARING

Erika Ramos, dob 03/29/82, operation without headlights when required. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

MODIFY/RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER

Jose Alberto Carrillo, dob 02/22/79, fourth-degree assault. Denied.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Rachel Lopez, dob 07/25/78, two counts of fourth-degree assault. One charge dismissed. The other, plead guilty and found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended. $1,000 fine, suspended.

Marcial Mendoza, dob 03/04/91, fourth-degree assault. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Erika Ramos, dob 03/29/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.