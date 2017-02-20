Sunnyside man cited

— A Sunnyside man was charged with driving too fast for conditions after his vehicle overturned last Friday.

Leo D. Trujillo, 30, was westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:54 a.m. on Interstate 82 when he changed lanes and lost control, the Washington State Patrol said.

The Tahoe went into the median and flipped twice, the patrol said.

He was treated for injuries at Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Trujillo was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors.