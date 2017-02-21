Gordon S. Olsen, 101, of Sunnyside, passed away Feb. 15, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born the oldest of five children, in a log cabin in Ephraim, Utah, on May 4, 1915, to Soren C. and Geneva C. Anderson Olsen.



He graduated from Ephraim High School at the age of 16.

Gordon attended Utah State Agricultural College (now Utah State University). There he received his Bachelor of Science in engineering with a major in auto mechanics and a minor in mathematics in 1937. Later that year, he married, Lannett M. Powell.

He worked as a mechanic for W. W. Clyde in Springville, Utah. He then moved to Sunnyside, where he worked for the Morning Milk Company and was instrumental in getting that plant into production in the early 1940s. He continued working there when Carnation Company bought the Morning Milk Company in 1946.

Gordon also worked many years as an auto mechanic, shop foreman and salesman at Al Pulley Motors, Hilligoss Motors, Sunnyside Dodge and C. Speck Motors in Sunnyside. He ended his employment career as an accountant for Yakima Chief Ranches.

After retiring, he enjoyed being a handyman for the next 40 years and repaired just about anything that people wanted him to get back into working order.

He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in the community throughout his life.

He is survived by a sister, Lucile (Clair) Tucker, of Alpine, Utah; daughters, Elaine (John) Guderian of Arizona and Laree (Bernie) Jansen of Idaho; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lannett, in 2000; and brothers, Erman, Vern, and Willis Olsen.

Visitation with the family will be from 7-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside services, under the direction of Bishop Gary Martin, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, near the small chapel at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember him may contribute to their favorite charity in his name.

Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so online at www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements