Henry “Hank” Vancik, 90, of Clarkston, formerly of Sunnyside, was promoted to Glory Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Hank was born in Jourdanton, Texas, July 24, 1926, to Frank and Anne (Manna) Vancik.

He completed the eighth grade before joining the U.S. Navy to defend our country in WWII, on May 1, 1942.

In 1946, he married Verlie Margaret Corson in Los Angeles, Calif.

After his release from active duty in 1947, having earned the rank of Boatswain’s Mate first class, Hank and Verlie lived in various places in the USA.



They settled in Sunnyside in 1954 to raise their family.

Hank was a talented civil engineer as well as a very competent farmer.

He also took a position as assistant manager at the Roza Irrigation District in 1961. He was promoted to manager of the Roza in 1966 and remained as such until his retirement from the Roza in 1982.

In 1985, Hank was called to put his irrigation engineering skills to work for Harza of Chicago in Pakistan, upgrading an irrigation system initially constructed in the early 1900s by the British Empire.

In 1990, Hank and Verlie moved to Clarkston, where they made their final home together.

Hank is survived by his children, Bill (Deb) Vancik of Electric City and Maggie (Vincent) Argiro of Salt Spring Island, B.C.,

Canada.



He is also survived by a grandson; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded into glory by his wife, Verlie; his parents; a brother; and two sisters.

Viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.



Graveside services with military honors will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Hank’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

