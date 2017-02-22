Coroner identifies body as missing Yakima man

— The body of a white male found Sunday in the Yakima River near Birchfield Road has been identified as Skyler M. Pourier, 27, of Yakima.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday afternoon but was inconclusive on cause of death, Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said, noting the cause and manner of death remains unknown “…at this time.”

He said he’ll wait on the results of a toxicology analysis before issuing a cause of death.

However, he said, the results may not be back for four to six weeks.

Hawkins said Pourier’s remains were identified by a family member.

He was reported missing last October to the Yakima Police Department by a family member.

His body was recovered at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday from the Yakima River, west of West Birchfield Road, Yakima Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Ed Levesque said.

Pourier’s body had been in the water for quite a while and was badly decomposed, Levesque said.

Pourier’s is the second person’s body found during the past week.

A woman’s body was found in water under a U.S. Highway 97 bridge near Marion Drain and Jensen Road last Wednesday.

Her death was ruled a homicide by Hawkins’s office after a bullet was recovered from her skeletal remains.

Sheriff’s detectives have not been able to identify the deceased, records show.

Authorities said the body may be one of three women previously reported as missing in the county.

The remains are of a woman approximately 5-foot-5, with dark hair and eyes, age from 20-30.

The woman may have been dead six to eight weeks, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on either case to contact Yakima County Crimestoppers at 800-248-9980.