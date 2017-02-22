On Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, our loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and best friend, passed from our arms into the arms of Jesus our Savior.

Curtis Lee Campbell, 57, of Sunnyside, was born in Yakima on May 23, 1959, to Riley and Joyce Campbell.

He graduated from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1977.

He met his best friend, his wife, on March 17, 1977, and they began their 40-year journey together.

Curtis and Mary were married on August 3, 1979, and together, they raised three amazing and loving children who filled their lives with pride, love and joy.

He was blessed with four of the most beautiful and loving grandchildren. He will forever remain in their hearts as their “Papa Curt.”

Curtis’ family meant everything to him. His three children, Curtis Jr., Heidi and Brian, will always remember how he filled their childhood with love and laughter. They have so many wonderful and loving memories of family vacations, camping and boating, changing sprinklers out in the cow pasture, maple bars and chocolate milk after Mass on Sundays, but mostly his children remember the examples their father set of dedication, hard work, selflessness, overcoming trials and loving the life you are given.



To know Curtis was to love him. Truly there was not another man alive who could so steadfastly exemplify the virtues of strength, humility, hard work and selfless service to others.

He was known for his quick wit, calm demeanor and sage advice.

He constantly gave of himself, whether it be to family, friends or neighbors, so it is no surprise that he earned the well-deserved moniker, “St. Curtis.”

A man of many talents, he found joy in using his gifts and resources to serve both family and neighbor. You could find him helping-out in his wife’s classroom or in their ever-expanding flower garden; helping his children with house projects as they adjusted to being homeowners; brush-hogging a neighbor’s pasture; handling various affairs for his mother; planting a pumpkin patch or building a huge pool deck for his grandchildren; making big weekend breakfasts for all the family to enjoy.

It seems like everyone kept a bit of a “Curtis to-do list,” and he relished in his ability to show his love to others through his service to them.

Curtis enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, a newspaper to read with a cup of black coffee, Mariners baseball, rocky road ice cream, a bucket of clams, taking his grandkids for rides on the gator, afternoon cat naps on the couch, weekend fishing trips in the camp trailer, and taking Mary for rides in his 1970 Javelin SST (just like the old days).



Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Mary Campbell; children, Curtis (Annette) Campbell of Mill Creek, Heidi (Tim) Kneier of Seattle and Brian (Chelsea) Campbell of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Riley and Abby Campbell and Judah and Mercy Kneier; brother, Jim (Nanci) Campbell; and mother, Joyce Campbell; along with countless friends and family.

Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Riley Campbell and brother, Stan Campbell.

Viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with a luncheon to follow.

Interment will be at the Zillah Cemetery.

In Curtis’ memory, the Curtis Lee Campbell Memorial Scholarship Fund has been set up with the Lower Valley Credit Union. Member #41129.

Those wishing to send condolences may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.