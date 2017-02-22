Ellis E. Morgan, 81, of Yakima, formerly of Sunnyside, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born June 3, 1935, in Chadwick, Mo.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at Smith Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Outlook Cemetery.

