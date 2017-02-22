Lucina Saenz, 86, of Grandview, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Grandview.
She was born Aug. 6, 1930, in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, followed by graveside services at the Grandview Cemetery.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
