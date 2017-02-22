Multi-Cultural Night planned in Richland

— In response to the Day Without Immigrants protest and the backlash in area communities, Washington State University-Tri-Cities will host its inaugural Multi-Cultural night on Friday.

The program comes after two Prosser School District employees were placed on leave for their social media comments in response to the protest last week.

During that protest, some area Hispanic families refused to go to work or send their children to school.

Their action was in response to President Donald Trump’s stepped up enforcement of deportations of illegal aliens and his pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The program also follows the president’s travel ban on people coming from seven countries with terrorist groups.

While the ban was overturned by a federal court in Seattle and upheld by an appellate court, the president is expected to issue a new executive order with more stringent guidelines for immigration to the U.S.

The Multi-Cultural Night runs from 4-8 p.m. in the university’s Consolidated Information Center.

“We hope to expose students to new cultural experiences while building a more inclusive campus atmosphere,” said Adriana McKinney, director of diversity affairs for the Associated Students of WSU-Tri-Cities.

Amer Zahr, a comedian, writer, speaker and University of Detroit Mercy School of Law adjunct professor will kick off the program at 4 p.m.

He will be followed by local belly-dancers and the WSU Tri-Cities orchestra club until 5 p.m.

A local steel drum group will perform while university clubs host activities 4:30-5 p.m. Pacific Pasta and Grill will serve food on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 4:45 p.m.