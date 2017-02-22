On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, Patricia (Pat) K. Schlegel, 70, of Mabton, passed from this earth into eternity, peacefully, while napping in her home.

She was born Nov. 7, 1946 in Denver, Colo.

Pat and her husband, John Schlegel, faithfully served the people of the Horse Heaven Hills as mail carriers for 39 years.

Widowed in January, 2006, after 43 years of marriage, she lived with her son, Benjamin, on the family farm.

A strong Christian and an avid lover of freedom and America, Pat (a.k.a. Hanna), was steeped in politics and was an activist in her own right.

She wholeheartedly believed in God and country and fought for freedom the way our founders meant it.



As passionate as she was about our country, she was an even fiercer defender of her family.

To Pat, family was everything. To raise five children who love God and each other was her crowning glory and truly, her children rise-up and call her blessed.

Pat is survived by her children and their families…her legacy, Naomi Mills (daughter) married to Jim Mills and their children, Bethany, Zachary, Elijah and Noah of Salem, Ore.; Lydia Brace (daughter) married to Tony Brace and their children, Tyler and Levi of Salem, Ore.; Joshua Schlegel (son) married to Jen Schlegel and their children, Jonathan and Jillian of Grandview; Caleb Schlegel (son) married to Beka Schlegel and their children, Desiree, Pete and Wongoni, as well as several foster children of White Salmon; and Benjamin Schlegel (son and caretaker) of Mabton.



She is and will be sorely missed.

An open casket viewing ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Friendship Baptist Church in Prosser. Formal services will begin at 11 a.m., followed by graveside services at East Prosser Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Patricia’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care if arrangements.