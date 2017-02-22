Prepare for what?

I get it, disasters can happen at any time.

And it’s commendable that folks want to be prepared if a major emergency hits.

The Lower Valley Assembly’s meeting recently provided information to help attendees think about their family’s needs during a worst-case scenario. But it also raised some concerns.

First, it’s one thing to be prepared, but the tone appears to be that an awful apocalypse will happen, that it is a “likelihood.” Something so awful, so wicked this way comes that one speaker said shooting at looters is an “eventuality.”

I’d like to think opening fire would be considered a remote possibility, an unfathomable tragedy… not a fait accompli.

The other concern, especially if I were a Prosser resident, is that the city fire chief is on record saying residents in his area will have to fend for themselves in a worst-case scenario. Really?

Do we really want an official representing the city to get all proactive about this?

Wouldn’t it be best for Prosser city officials to first hunker down, have a game plan for the worst-case scenario, then communicate it to the public in a meeting?

Instead, we appear to have shooting from the hip, both literally and figuratively.

Again, it’s good to be prepared, have a plan, get stocked up on supplies. But that doesn’t mean officials and the public have to get dangerously pre-emptive about it…cocked and loaded for the apparent boogeyman around the corner.

It all raises a question: What, exactly, are they preparing for?

— John Fannin is the managing editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at jfannin@dailysunnews.com.