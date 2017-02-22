Prosser librarian on leave

— For the second time in less than a week, the School District has put an employee on paid leave after posting comments on illegal aliens on her personal social media.

“Due to ongoing concerns regarding safety and security of our students and staff, Prosser Heights Library Assistant Peggy Brown has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further review,” Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said Tuesday.

Brown follows Keene-Riverview Elementary School teacher Cheriese Rhode in being placed on leave for comments about last Thursday’s “Day Without Immigrants” protest, which shuttered about 60 businesses from Prosser to Granger, including major grocer Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside.

Many Hispanic families kept their children home from school, as well.

The protest was in response to President Donald J. Trump’s stepped up deportation policies targeting illegal immigrants and his pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to curtail crossings.

Brown took to Facebook after Rhode had already been put on leave.

She wrote:

“So we are encouraged to report child abuse, tax evasion, sexual abuse, human trafficking, mental disorders... just not illegal entry into the US?,” Brown posted Saturday. “Really??”

She also said that life was easier in Prosser and local schools with fewer immigrants driving and fewer immigrant children on campus.

“Lots of grade school kids stayed home today for the immigrants protest. I loved it,” she wrote. “Sure alleviated the overcrowding at school. No out of control kids, like it should be.

“I hope they can do it again soon.”

Tolcacher said previously that Rhode’s post didn’t violate any policies with her post: “This is a great idea, narrows the search down,” Rhode posted, along with providing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement phone number, 866-347-2423, to report anyone in the country illegally. “If this offended you in anyway do me a favor and unfriend ...”

Her comment was posted at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Both workers were put on leave after Tolcacher received complaints about the social media posts.

The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in executive session to discuss legal risks of potential proposed action. Officials did not comment on if the session is related to the paid administrative leaves.