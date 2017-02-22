Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

FEBRUARY 20

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at Pleasant Avenue.

Animal noise on Avenue F.

Suspicious circumstance on Elm Street.

Animal problem on Avenue F.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Residential alarm on Apache Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Loop Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

FEBRUARY 20

Hit and run crash on Bailey Avenue.

Domestic on East First Street.

Assist resident on Lapierre Road.

FEBRUARY 21

Assist agency on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 20

Domestic disturbance on Rose Street.

Assist resident on Fifth Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Welfare check on Rose Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

FEBRUARY 20

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Allen Road.

Citizen complaint on Rossier Street.

Welfare check on South First Street at South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Theft on Alexander Road at North Mclean Road.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Merrick Avenue.

Found property on Merrick Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Vehicle prowl on East Zillah Avenue at South Third Street.

Civil issue on McClain Drive.

Theft on Terry Street.

FEBRUARY 21

Warrant service on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

FEBRUARY 20

Found property on West First Street.

Welfare check on East Jones Road at state Highway 97.

Wanted person on North Track Road.

Civil matter on Paschke Avenue.

Assist agency on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Welfare check on West Wapato Road.

FEBRUARY 21

Vehicle theft on West Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

FEBRUARY 20

Traffic hazard on Dekker Road at Independence Road.

Residential alarm on Chase Road, Grandview.

Illegal dumping on Gangl Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Information on Braden Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Abandoned vehicle on Ferson Road at East Edison Road.

Non-injury crash on Knowles Road at Dekker Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Hudson.

ZILLAH POLICE

February 20

Suspicious circumstance on Maple Way at Fox Boulevard.