Sinkhole opens in Sunnyside

— What started out as a basketball-size hole in a backyard has grown to a massive sinkhole.

Yesterday, Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District crews surveyed the hole which has grown to be more than 12 feet across at Gilbert Solis’ 204 Zillah Ave. home.

The ground collapse is believed to have been caused when a 20-year-old underground pipe failed, irrigation district officials said.

A crew have secured the area until surface water subsides for complete repairs, district Assistant Manager of Operations David Bos said Tuesday.

“We won’t be able to get in there to resection the pipe until the runoff from the heavy winter snow and rain subsides,” Bos said. “We’ll have to wait until the surface water returns to normal flows before we can begin excavation for repairs.”

The 48-inch pipe that runs under Solis property, is fed by other drains, which are all running very high because of snowmelt and rain.

Solis said he discovered the hole Friday night when he went out to secure his shop.

“I heard water running,” he said.

Upon investigation, he saw the hole, became concerned and called the irrigation emergency line.

By Monday, the hole had grown three times in size. And it was much larger yesterday.

Solis is worried the hole is getting too close to his shop — the growing hole had encroached to within 10 feet by yesterday afternoon.

For now, irrigation crews have cordoned off the area.

While the irrigation district hasn’t received reports of any other sinkholes in the area, state and county road crews are busy shoring up roadways, which have also suffered due to the winter’s melt off combined with the recent rain storms.

Yesterday, Yakima County Road crews alerted the public to washout conditions on Chaffee Road, north of Outlook, and flooding conditions on the old Shaker Church Road and Marion Drain near White Swan.

Motorists in both areas were urged to use caution.

Potholes were also growing on Scoon Road near the northern part of the city Sunnyside, and Ferson and East Allen roads northeast of the city.

County crews were also dispatched to Independence Road after cracks in the asphalt were reportedly growing rapidly west of Washout Road.

Crews arriving on Independence Road yesterday quickly began shoring up the shoulder and roadway.

“I’m just very glad they found this before some one hit it and got hurt,” nearby resident Ardis Halma said.

Halma has lived along Independence Road for about five years — she’s said she’s never seen road conditions as bad as they have been this winter.

In December and January, blowing snow near her home created mountainous drifts on and adjacent to the road.

Local dairymen kept the road open to traffic using their farm equipment.

“This road has been a nightmare this year,” she said.

Meanwhile, state Department of Transportation crews continue to monitor state Highway 241, north of Sunnyside, which reopened to traffic Saturday.

Near Milepost 19, the shoulder was eroded and undercut last week, prompting a quick effort to shore it up before highway damage occurred.

The forecast calls for a let up in the rain, but it will take a while for the ground to begin drying out.

Irrigation officials expect to turn on irrigation in four weeks, Bos said.

“Hopefully, the ground will be dried out by then,” he said.