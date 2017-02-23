Clara Alice Riel, 86, of Grandview and a former Sunnyside resident, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Grandview.

She was born April 11, 1930, in Selfridge, N.D.

Viewing and visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee.



Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.